MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2023, around 9:30 PM, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a fire at Sam’s Tire Shop on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to firefighters, the fire was under control by 10 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Fire Department

The business was closed and no one was inside at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.