MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 10, 2023, State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies confirmed that they are continuing their investigation into a house fire in

Monroe that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy.

Just before 5 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 4000 block of Lee Drive. When firefighters arrived, they learned there had been 11 people in the home at the time the fire was discovered and all had escaped except one. Unfortunately, the body of a 4-year-old boy was later found in a bathroom.

According to officials, deputies have determined that the fire began in the home’s kitchen. However, deputies are unable to confirm an exact cause as they are unable to rule out potential electrical malfunctions or unattended cooking as contributing factors.



Deputies learned some of the children in the home discovered the fire and then alerted the rest of the occupants. When the family was accounting for everyone outside, they discovered the 4-year-old was missing.