MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced that Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2022 is 3.3%, which is the third lowest rate in series history. As for Monroe, La., the city had a 3.3% not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December 2022 as opposed to November 2022’s not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which was 2.9%.

According to officials, Monroe experienced a decrease in employment as 76,700 were employed in November 2022 and 76,500 residents were employed in December 2022.