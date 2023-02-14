All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Monroe men have been taken into custody after authorities discover narcotics and a firearm during a traffic stop.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle conduct a lane change without using a turn signal while traveling on U.S. Highway 165. Once the vehicle was stopped, deputies made contact with the occupants of the car, 22-year-old Xzavier D. Carroll and 24-year-old William L. Bryant.

According to authorities, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop. Deputies went on to conduct a search on the car and located a large black bag containing 82 grams of marijuana and a semi-automatic Glock 9 mm handgun under the passenger’s seat.

Authorities then searched Bryant and located more marijuana and Percocet. Bryant allegedly admitted ownership of the narcotics that were found on his person and the firearm; however, he denied owning the 82 grams of marijuana.

Bryant and Carroll were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Carroll was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Improper Lane Usage. Bryant was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.