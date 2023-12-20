All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 20, 2023, around 1:14 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Blanks Avenue due to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with a male victim.

According to the affidavit, authorities were advised that the victim was traveling on Desiard Street when he observed 24-year-old Lakenya Gibson stopping at a traffic light. Gibson allegedly began following the victim and rammed the victim’s vehicle.

Once the victim arrived at his home, he observed Gibson with two other female subjects entering his parking lot. Gibson’s vehicle then looped around the parking lot and allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle again.

According to authorities, they were advised that Gibson and another female subject, 24-year-old Shari Turner, allegedly exited their vehicle and began pulling a female victim, who was with the male victim, out of his vehicle. The victim attempted to get Gibson and Turner away from the female victim until Turner allegedly struck the male victim with a baseball bat.

Authorities learned that a three-year-old child was in the backseat of the victim’s vehicle during the incident. Gibson and Turner were arrested and charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Battery offenses.