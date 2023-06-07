MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Monroe City’s Mayor’s Cup charity golf tournament will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM.
For more information, contact Monroe City at 318-329-2200.
by: Hannah Clark
Photo courtesy of Monroe City
