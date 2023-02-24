MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City Council will introduce a salary raise for the Mayor and Council Members at the upcoming meeting. Michelli Martin says it has been a while since the Mayor and Council members received salary raises.

The last time these positions got a raise was back in 2003. Thats 20 years ago, so in order to keep up with the rate of inflation that is what brought this about. I also want to point out that the mayor was not a part of this process at all. Mayor Ellis had no idea what was going on. It was from the mind of our chief operating officer, to bring the positions up to inflation standards or at least what we can get reasonably. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director

Michelli Martin says their hopes are to inform people of what the raise is about and why it needs to happen.

You know just remind people that it’s about the position and not the person. We always welcome our citizens to come out and voice their concerns, their questions, their comments we always want to hear it from our constituents. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director

If passed, the salary raise will go into effect next term. The council meeting is expected to occur Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 6 PM.