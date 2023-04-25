MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, the Monroe City Council has approved the sale of a piece of land on Jackson Street, located near Standifer, to be used for a new Dollar General Market Grocery Store in South Monroe. This new concept will cater to regular family grocery needs and offer options for fresh food and produce.

According to Mayor Ellis, addressing food deserts has been a high priority, and finding partners that share the same vision. With the help of community gardening and education initiatives, these developments will improve access and affordability to high-quality food.