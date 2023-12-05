MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce announced that the documentary series, American Pickers, will be returning to Louisiana in February 2024.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce

The series will be traveling in the area documenting and uncovering historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections. If interested, please send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection and photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.