MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Chamber Diversity Committee invites the public to attend the Business Lunch and Learn with special guest Darian Atkins. Darian, Executive Director of Communication and Public Relations at Louisiana Delta Community College, will discuss diversity’s role in building strong teams within the workplace.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Chamber Ambassadors

The lunch will take place on March 23, 2023, starting at 12 PM and lasting until 1:30 PM. The event will take place at the Benoit Recreation Center at 1700 Oakland Drive in Monroe.

The lunch is free to attend, and you can register by clicking HERE.