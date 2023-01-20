UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a man has died due to a tree-cutting accident that took place. Officials confirmed that the tree-cutter mistakenly cut himself with a chainsaw.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased or the company he was employed with. The deceased’s family has not been notified of the incident at this time.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 20, 2023, around 11:26 AM, authorities of the Monroe Fire Department and the Monroe Police Department responded to an accident on West Deborah Drive where an individual obtained severe injuries. Authorities are currently at the scene and KTVE/KARD have not received additional information at the moment.

As always, we will keep you updated on myarklamiss.com once we receive more information.