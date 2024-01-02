UPDATE: The Monroe Fire Department was dispatched around 8:28 A.M., and units arrived at the scene at 8:31 A.M. According to reports, an adult male and a dog were rescued from the home. The adult male was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On January 2, 2024, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located on Adams Street and 21 Street. According to reports, a body has been pulled out of the residence.

