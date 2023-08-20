MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department and Ouachita Parish Fire crews were dispatched to a cornfield fire on Buckhorn Bend Loop Road on Friday afternoon. Russell Hayes was working in the area at the time and used a bulldozer to help firefighters get control of the incident.
The Monroe Fire Department would like to remind everyone that a statewide burn ban has been set in place by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Anyone who violates this order may receive a fine. The current weather conditions can cause a minor spark or ember, which could turn into a major incident very quickly.