UPDATE (01/24/2023) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keavy Jeselink has been found safe.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Keavy Jeselink. Jesalink is described as a white female who stands at five feet and 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

According to deputies, Jeselink was reported as a runaway on January 19, 2023, and was last seen leaving her Monroe residence.

If you know the whereabouts of the juvenile, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.