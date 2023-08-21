OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zachary David Cole. Cole is described as a white male, standing five feet and ten inches and weighing approximately 170 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office



According to authorities, Cole was last seen on August 14, 2023, he is believed to be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with Louisiana tags and is known to frequent the Bawcomville area. If you know the whereabouts of Cole, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.