OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zachary David Cole. Cole is described as a white male, standing five feet and ten inches and weighing approximately 170 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes.

  • Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, Cole was last seen on August 14, 2023, he is believed to be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with Louisiana tags and is known to frequent the Bawcomville area. If you know the whereabouts of Cole, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.