OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brandon Shaw of Calhoun, Shaw is described as a black male, standing five feet and seven inches and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Photo courtesy of The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, Shaw was last seen on April 30, 2023, wearing a dark tank top, black shorts, and black and white Nike shoes. If you know the whereabouts of Shaw, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.