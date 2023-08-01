OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate Amber Duke. According to officials, Duke was last seen at a residence in southern Ouachita Parish on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Duke is described as a White female who stands at five feet and three inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She is believed to be traveling in a 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlass with a Louisiana handicap tag.

If you know the whereabouts of Duke or have seen the vehicle, be sure to contact investigators at 318-329-1200.