OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15-year-old Trinity and 15-year-old Teyana Smith, who are sisters. The sisters are described as White females who stand at five feet and 9 inches and weigh approximately 105 pounds.

Trinity was last seen wearing white ripped-style jeans, a black winter coat, and blue/white Jordan brand shoes. Teyana was last seen wearing all-black clothing with dark-colored slides.

The sisters were last leaving the Bawcomville area on February 13, 2023, but are believed to be around the Forsythe area in Monroe, La. If anyone knows of their whereabouts, be sure to contact deputies at 318-329-1200.