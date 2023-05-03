WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate 15-year-old Alyssa Allen. According to investigators, Allen is described as a White female who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 120 pounds.

Allen was last seen in the area of Downs Road in West Monroe, La. on May 2, 2023. She is reportedly wearing a red shirt and black shorts with braided hair.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Allen, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.