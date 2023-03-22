MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs assistance locating Jaleigh Williamson.
If you know the whereabouts of Jaleigh Williamson, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs assistance locating Jaleigh Williamson.
If you know the whereabouts of Jaleigh Williamson, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.