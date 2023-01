OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — THe Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

According to deputies, Minniefield was reported as a runaway on January 9, 2023. He is known to be frequent on Coleman Street in West Monroe, La., and the Garden District in Monroe, La.

If you know the whereabouts of the juvenile, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.