MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Monroe Police received information from a confidential source that a 15-year-old missing juvenile was allegedly hiding at a residence on Standifer Avenue. Around 5:30 PM, authorities arrived at the home to further investigate the call.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the homeowner who was identified as 49-year-old Perry Price. Price was questioned on whether or not the missing juvenile was inside his home. According to the affidavit, Price admitted that the missing juvenile was inside the residence and authorities entered the home.

Once officers were inside the residence, they located the missing juvenile along with two other juveniles. The juveniles attempted to flee the home; however, they were apprehended by authorities.

Officers detected a strong marijuana odor inside the home and Price allegedly gave police consent to search the residence. During the search, authorities observed multiple bags of marijuana and multiple rolled marijuana cigarettes.

Police learned that Price allegedly allowed the missing 15-year-old juvenile to come to his home after the juvenile was reported missing. Price allegedly admitted to knowing that the juveniles inside the home were using narcotics and he did nothing to stop them.

Authorities made contact with the parents of the three juveniles and none of the parents knew that their children were at Price’s home nor gave them permission to be there. One of the parents described Price’s home as the “dope house.”

Officers mentioned that it is common for juveniles to come to Price’s home to use narcotics due to past investigations at the residence. Price was arrested and charged with three counts of Encouraging or Contributing to Child Delinquency.