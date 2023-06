MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Miss Louisiana competition kicks off this week at the Jack Howard Theater in the Monroe Civic Center. Tickets are currently still available for purchase. Preliminaries start on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM and continue Friday night at 7:30 PM. The crowning of the new Miss Louisiana will take place on Saturday at 8 PM.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Civic Center