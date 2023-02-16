MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Calypso Pump Station in Monroe has received $4 million in congressional funding thanks to Congressman Julia Letlow, according to Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe. This funding is from the FY23 omnibus appropriations bill.

A significant amount of District 4 is currently served by the Calypso Pump Station, which is under threat of structural collapse. The station needs to have the finished floor elevation increased in order to comply with federal regulations because it is situated on the incorrect side of the levee.