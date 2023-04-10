MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With an emergency bound to happen at any time in the community, faculty and staff saw a need for VCOM students to participate in (CERT) training. The Community Emergency Response Team training program aims to educate volunteers about disaster preparedness and response.
Training is made possible through the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Billy Nungesser as well as the Volunteer Generation fund which funds certain initiatives around the state through Volunteer Louisiana.Heather Mazeitis- Fontenot, Disaster services specialist for Volunteer Louisiana
The faculty and staff at VCOM say the CERT program is designed to prepare their future physicians to respond to emergencies outside their traditional work settings.
It is something that has been put in place s, whenever there is a need in the community, VCOM along with the parametics and the police officers and fire fighters and everybody that we count on; we will be here to step up to keep our citizens safe.Krystal Phillips, Director of Standardized Patient program.
The students will receive some sessions from local first responders. Some of the training the students receive include fire safety and utility control, terrorism, light search and rescue, disaster preparedness, and disaster psychology. The training lasts from Monday, April 10th to Tuesday, April 11th. After completing the program, West Monroe and Monroe CERT teams will have the highest number of CERT-trained volunteers in Louisiana.
It’s really exciting because I know that in the future, as a future physician, one day there will probably be a situation where we would have to be involved and this gives the opportunity to know how to be involved in an applicable way. On a more personal note, being from Louisiana, I was around whenever Katrina happened and so I had to be around people that evacuated. At the time I was a kid so I really didn’t know what to do. So figuring out how this is going to work in the future was kind of like a you now I can make a difference sort of thing.Prasant Seetala, Second year student