MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With an emergency bound to happen at any time in the community, faculty and staff saw a need for VCOM students to participate in (CERT) training. The Community Emergency Response Team training program aims to educate volunteers about disaster preparedness and response.

Training is made possible through the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Billy Nungesser as well as the Volunteer Generation fund which funds certain initiatives around the state through Volunteer Louisiana. Heather Mazeitis- Fontenot, Disaster services specialist for Volunteer Louisiana

The faculty and staff at VCOM say the CERT program is designed to prepare their future physicians to respond to emergencies outside their traditional work settings.

It is something that has been put in place s, whenever there is a need in the community, VCOM along with the parametics and the police officers and fire fighters and everybody that we count on; we will be here to step up to keep our citizens safe. Krystal Phillips, Director of Standardized Patient program.

The students will receive some sessions from local first responders. Some of the training the students receive include fire safety and utility control, terrorism, light search and rescue, disaster preparedness, and disaster psychology. The training lasts from Monday, April 10th to Tuesday, April 11th. After completing the program, West Monroe and Monroe CERT teams will have the highest number of CERT-trained volunteers in Louisiana.