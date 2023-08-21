All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2023, around 11:30 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department observed a vehicle turn onto Cypress Street from Crosley Street without its headlights or rear taillights activated. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at Stella Street and North 5th Street.

According to police, they made contact with the driver and identified her as Megan Barnes. Police noticed that Barnes appeared to be nervous and was allegedly reaching inside her vehicle.

After Barnes allegedly gave officers consent to search her vehicle, authorities located a scale and many clear bags in her purse. According to authorities, Barnes mentioned that the bags and scale were used to “measure seasonings.”

Officers went on to search Barnes and locate meth and Xanax bars. She was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.