WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell made a Purple Heart City declaration during the March 7 West Monroe City Council meeting to recognize Purple Heart recipients in the community.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

As a tribute to those who have served and sacrificed in the military to protect our freedoms, the proclamation was made to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s men and women in uniform. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and several veterans attended the City Council meeting with Mayor Mitchell.