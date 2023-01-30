MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis will participate in 2023 Just City Mayoral Fellowship, an initiative of the Harvard Graduate School of Design’s Mayor’s Institute on City Design and the Just City Lab.
A select group of mayors will participate in the Fellowship, which will help them explore the issues of injustice in their communities and help mayors develop strategies. Spring 2023 will see the hybrid in-person and online portion of this program.
To have the opportunity to work with world-renowned urban planning and city designMayor Friday Ellis
professionals is amazing. I’m looking forward to not only learning from these professionals but also learning from my fellow mayors. Running a city is hard work and I’m sure we all have different challenges that we can share with one another. I am most looking forward to bringing back what I learn so my team and I can continue making positive impacts on the city we love.