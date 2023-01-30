MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis will participate in 2023 Just City Mayoral Fellowship, an initiative of the Harvard Graduate School of Design’s Mayor’s Institute on City Design and the Just City Lab.

A select group of mayors will participate in the Fellowship, which will help them explore the issues of injustice in their communities and help mayors develop strategies. Spring 2023 will see the hybrid in-person and online portion of this program.