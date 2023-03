MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis read a proclamation in support of Week of the Young Child, which will take place from April 1, 2023, to April 7, 2023, in conjunction with the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

According to officials, Mayor Ellis also presented the key to the city to Pilots for Patients founders Philip and Sharon Thomas.