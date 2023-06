FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9 AM, Mayor Friday Ellis and officials of Amtrak and Southern Rail Commission will give a special update on the passenger rail. According to officials, the event will take place on the corner of North 3rd Street and DeSiard Street.