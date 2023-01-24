MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Masur Museum of Art will host a Public Reception. This event will take place at 1400 South Grand Street from 5:30 PM through 7:30 PM.

At Louisiana State University, Loren Schwerd taught all levels of sculpture as well as three-dimensional design as an associate professor of sculpture. Between the flexible categories of sculpture and textiles, Schwerd’s work repurposes traditional craft methods and found materials.

Site-specific installation pieces, sculptures, reclaimed objects, video art, textiles, and photography are all included in the exhibition at the Masur Museum of Art. To understand more about the artist’s creative process and the motivation behind her work, make sure to attend the closing celebration.