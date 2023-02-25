MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Masur Museum of Art in Monroe, LA., is holding its 60th Annual Juried Art Competition that features artists from all around the country. The competition consists of art pieces of different mediums that were selected as finalists by a guest juror through an application process.

The guest juror for this year is Jovanna Venegas who is a lecturer at the California College of Arts. Stefan Nodarse, Masur curator of collections and exhibitions, says Venegas is very qualified for the position of guest juror.

“She’s the curator of contemporary art at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. we got in touch with someone at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, they suggested asking Jovanna, and Jovanna graciously agreed. she’s very attuned to like what art is being done today and she went through the grueling process of picking this out.”

Nodarse also says that the competition is open to all mediums of art, not just paintings.

“We open it up to installation. We open it up…to textile arts, photography, collage, painting, drawing; all the mediums of art.”