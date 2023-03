MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Mashi Epting, May She Outreach, and Complete Taxes, donated $10,000 to the Free Me Association and the Monroe City Academy League programs.

Photo courtesy of The Monroe City Academy League



We the village appreciate everything you do in our communities! Let’s Keep Building Our Youth They Need Us. President Tyree Hollins

If you are interested in being a sponsor/partner of these programs you can contact Free Me Association at FreeMeAssociation@gmail.com or online at FreeMeAssocaition.org.