MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 8, 2023, from 9 AM to 1 PM, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host Prostate, Skin, and Colorectal Cancer Screenings. The screenings will take place at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2701 Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La.

Officials confirmed that an appointment is required for the screenings.