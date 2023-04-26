MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting a Live Well Delta event. It’s a free cancer screening and education event in the Monroe, La. area. The event starts from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Monroe Civic Center.

Residents of the 12-parish Delta Region can benefit from four different cancer screenings at the free public event, including those for skin, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. Many of these cancers can be treated and managed more successfully if discovered early through preventive screening.

VIPS in attendance:

Shane Smiley, Ouachita Parish Police Jury president and honorary chair of the event

Larry Bratton, Ouachita Parish Police Jury

Jack Clampit, Ouachita Parish Police Jury

Gerald Brown, Richwood Mayor

Rodney Welch, City of West Monroe Policy Jury

Kristopher Kelley, executive director, West Monroe Chamber

Renea Duffin, vice president, of cancer support and outreach, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

If you want to attend, you can call or email at smiller@marybird.com or 225-

215-1290.