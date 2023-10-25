OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On October 22, 2023, at approximately 3:30 AM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Winnsboro Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim who was in his parked vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and his identity will not be released at this time. A suspect has not been identified and no further details are available at this time

The shooting remains under investigation.