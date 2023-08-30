All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11:14 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were traveling north on Sherrouse Street at the intersection of Harvey Street, which is a block away from Roy Shelling Elementary School, and observed a male subject allegedly with a handgun in his hand. Police went on to make contact with the subject and he was seen allegedly tossing the firearm in the ditch.

According to the affidavit, the male subject was identified as 44-year-old Christopher Jerome Mathis. Officers asked Mathis about the handgun but he only advised authorities that he was on his way to retrieve his food stamp card.

He was arrested and charged with Firearm-Free Zone.