WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him in handcuffs.

According to deputies, they obtained security footage and witnessed the suspect entering the facility through a locked gate. Once inside the business, the suspect allegedly searched through several boxes of equipment before walking to an open shop door.

The suspect then saw authorities at the scene and placed himself underneath several wooden pallets and large boxes. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Christopher J. Pollard and he was arrested for Simple Burglary.