All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 6, 2016, Monroe Police were called to South 8th Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male victim who advised that he and Blair Xavier Woodard were involved in a verbal altercation.

According to court documents, police were advised that Woodard allegedly shot at the victim. The report stated that Woodard allegedly fired a weapon toward the victim from the rear of a vehicle.

Police were also advised that the bullet missed him and traveled into the residence where two minors along with three adults were located. Investigators spoke with the driver of the vehicle and they advised that they saw the victim allegedly fire a gun, which knocked out the window of their vehicle.

Investigators reached out to another possible witness of the incident and they advised that they did not have knowledge of the alleged shooting. The final witness of the incident mentioned that the victim and Woodard were arguing and Woodard was allegedly holding his hand inside his backpack.

The witness then mentioned that the victim went to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a gun; however, the witness was able to take the firearm away from the victim. After the witness took the firearm away from the victim, Woodard allegedly fired two gunshots toward the victim.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Woodard was arrested and charged with Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments and Assault by Drive-by Shooting.