All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for a male subject who allegedly stole money from a cash register at a local gas station. The suspect is described as a Black male who is in the 45 to 50 age range. Pictures of the suspect can be seen in the slideshow below.

Photo courtesy of the Sterlington Police Department

If you know the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.