All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 30, 2023, at 2:38 PM, Monroe Police were called to a vape shop on Louisville Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Officers were advised that an employee noticed a male subject entering the store wearing all-black clothing with a “COVID” mask on.

According to court documents, the suspect allegedly told the employee “I have a gun, give me all the money out of the register.” The employee then asked the suspect if he was joking, and he exited the store after another employee entered the area.

Authorities were able to identify 18-year-old Caleb Gibbs as the suspect and learned that they had dealt with the suspect in the past. Gibbs was arrested on Tuesday, November 13, 2023, and charged with First-Degree Robbery.