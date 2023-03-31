OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Major Mike Moore of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is retiring after 32 years of service.

Major Moore began his career in 1991 in corrections at the Ouachita Parish Jail. He transferred to the Patrol Division in 1995 and worked his way up through the ranks of the Patrol Division over the years, earning the respect of those who worked with him and numerous letters of appreciation from parish residents for his efforts. He was promoted to Major, supervisor of the Patrol Division, in 2012 under the administration of Sheriff Jay Russell and has served in that capacity until his retirement.