OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Major League Fishing (MLF) General Tire Heavy Hitters Tournament will air on the Discovery Channel featuring Northeast Louisiana starting on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Monroe-West Monroe will be featured in 6 episodes and the schedule of the episodes can be seen in the list below.
- August 5, 2023: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group A – Day 1
- August 12, 2023: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group B – Day 1
- August 19, 2023: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group A – Day 2
- August 26, 2023: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group B – Day 2
- September 2, 2023: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Knockout Round
- September 9, 2023: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Championship Round
Lakes featured in the episodes will include Caney Creek and Bussey Brake. This six-day event kicked off in April this year and was hosted by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Explore Louisiana.
Major League Fishing provided a great partnership and delivered a home run for our community. We look forward to the day Major League Fishing is back in our community soon.Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Vice President of Sales