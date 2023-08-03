OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Major League Fishing (MLF) General Tire Heavy Hitters Tournament will air on the Discovery Channel featuring Northeast Louisiana starting on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Monroe-West Monroe will be featured in 6 episodes and the schedule of the episodes can be seen in the list below.

August 5, 2023 : General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group A – Day 1

: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group A – Day 1 August 12, 2023 : General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group B – Day 1

: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group B – Day 1 August 19, 2023 : General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group A – Day 2

: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group A – Day 2 August 26, 2023 : General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group B – Day 2

: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Qualifying Round Group B – Day 2 September 2, 2023 : General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Knockout Round

: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Knockout Round September 9, 2023: General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops in Monroe, Louisiana, Championship Round

Lakes featured in the episodes will include Caney Creek and Bussey Brake. This six-day event kicked off in April this year and was hosted by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Explore Louisiana.