WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a few short weeks, we will begin our annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive. This will be the fifth year that KTVE/KARD has hosted this food drive.

The goal of the drive is to encourage viewers to donate non-perishable food items to one of the Mac’s Fresh Market locations in Ouachita Parish. Residents can also participate in the food drive by purchasing an $8 pre-packaged bag at the stores.

On April 18, 2023, Mac’s Fresh Market visited our station with many items to donate in support of the drive.

I just want to thank all of our customers this weekend at this one location in Swertz. That just filled up a whole pallet full of stuff that they donated to it. It’s just a great cause, y’all come on out; we’re selling eight-dollar bags for the wellness center. Come by one of our stores in Ouachita Parish in Monroe; we got two locations in Monroe and two in West Monroe, also we’re doing it in Columbia to if you want to stop by there. We’d be happy to see y’all it’s a great cause. Jack Lawerance, Store Manager in Swertz

Our Homeless Veterans Food Drive will officially begin on May 1, 2023.