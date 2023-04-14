MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A notice was sent to employees of the Fortune 500 company, Lumen Technologies, stating that they planned to consolidate the Monroe campus. This left many concerned about how this could impact the community.

First thing I would really like to clarify is this is not any kind of downsizing as it relates to people. This is really just a real estate thing. What we’re seeing in our business the way many businesses are seeing across the country, we’re just working in different ways now and the amount of real estate that we need to do the work that we did, the way we work today is much less.” Stacey Goff, Lumen EVP and General Counsel

Like many businesses, Lumen realized their work could be done differently with less office space.

We know now how much real estate that we need. Let’s consolidate into a smaller space and then try to find a better use for the remainder of that building. Stacey Goff, Lumen EVP and General Counsel

Goff said they know how important CenturyLink and Lumen have been to Monroe over the years, and they are glad to continue to be a part of the community, and their commitment to Monroe remains the same.