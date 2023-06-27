MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, officials of the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that Lumen Technologies donated its local campus to the university. Officials confirmed that in a departure from corporations selling their unused real estate after moving to remote or hybrid work, Lumen is gifting its property to the university in alignment with its ongoing commitment to both higher education and the Monroe community.

Hybrid work is the future. Lumen is embracing this work model for employee wellness and flexibility. We continue to be committed to the hundreds of Lumen employees in the Monroe area, and we’re so excited to partner with ULM on investing in the future of this vibrant community. Chris Stansbury, Chief Financial Officer at Lumen Technologies

A press conference announcing the donation was held in the current Lumen Technologies Center for Excellence, which will become the Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus when the transaction is finalized on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Lumen’s impact on our region and university has been remarkable since its humble beginnings in northeast Louisiana. A special thanks to Lumen CEO Kate Johnson, Lumen’s board of directors, and the many amazing leaders who have made today’s announcement possible. ULM looks forward to leveraging this historic gift to continue Lumen’s legacy while creating life-changing opportunities for our region. Ron Berry, President of the University of Louisiana Monroe

According to officials, Lumen is donating two of its campus buildings, totaling over 800,000 square feet. The company will also lease back around 52,000 square feet of office space from the university for in-person events and meetings.

Reports have confirmed that the donation is the largest single donation ever received by ULM and among the largest received by any public university in the state of Louisiana.

The magnitude and significance of this gift is almost indescribable. Lumen is well known for their innovative solutions to some of society’s biggest technological challenges. ULM is honored to use this campus to keep the spirit of innovation and advancement alive for generations to come. Ron Berry, President of the University of Louisiana Monroe

I know that my father would be so honored to see his name attached to this Innovation Campus. His heart was always with ULM, then Northeast Junior College of Louisiana State University, and so it is very fitting that his legacy will live on in this way. Carolyn Williams Perry, daughter of Clarke M. Williams

Speakers at the press conference included the following:

Stephanie Polk (Lumen Vice President of Customer Success and Advocacy)

Dr. Ronald Berry (ULM President)

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell

Sterlington Mayor Matt Talbert

Shane Smiley (Ouachita Police Jury President)

Carolyn Williams Perry (Daughter of Clarke M. Williams)

In addition to Lumen, The Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus will house a Cor Medical clinic. The campus will be a mixed-use commercial facility, with ULM recruiting companies to fill the space.