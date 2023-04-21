OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3:15 AM, the Louisiana State Police Troop F began an investigation on a hit and run crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557. The bicyclist, 60-year-old Christopher, was critically injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rice was riding a bicycle south on Louisiana Highway 34. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 34. For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified vehicle struck Rice. After impact, he was ejected from the bicycle.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.