MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Louisiana State Elected Leaders listened to the concerns of voters and local officials at the Monroe Civic Center. The Monroe Chamber held a luncheon to exchange ideas with State Representatives to create a better Louisiana in Monroe, West Monroe, and Ouachita Parish.

The event is a lead up to northern exposure and brings local elected officials to Baton Rouge in early May. The governor’s proposed budget highlighting teacher pay raises and infrastructure were some of the primary topics discussed.