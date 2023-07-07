WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The law was authored by Representative Patrick McMath and will place more responsibility on social media companies and parents for the minor’s safety.

The way this law is set up, individuals that’s under the age of 16 can’t have an account without their parent’s consent. It lays a couple of different ways the parents can consent things from like faxing a form in, the company calling or the company calling the parent providing consent things like that. David Ferris, Special Agent over Cyber-Crime with Attorney General office.

The Law also requires social media companies to properly verify the ages of the account holders and put additional safety measures in place.

If some of these companies don’t comply with that there are some penalties that the State of Louisiana can hold against them; but that tends to be a behind the scenes and after the event occurs action. David Ferris, Special Agent over Cyber-Crime

Tamara Hardman with the Children’s Advocacy Center says they offer resource for parents to ensure they are properly monitoring their children’s activities on social media.