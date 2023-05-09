WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Representative Foy Gadberry proposed House Bill 23, which requires parade organizations that use public rights or ways to clean up after their parades.

The bill will require parishes or cities that issue parade permits to require the hosting organization to clean up any litter within 24 hours after the parade.

Organizations will also have to pay a deposit as a guarantee for the removal and disposal of litter. The bill also requires local governments, parishes, or cities, to adopt ordinances that will provide criteria and requirements for the organizations.

Some of these include appropriate methods organizations should take to dispose of litter and process that determines if the organization removed the litter appropriately. Local governments will also determine the amount of deposit the organization has to pay and establish consequences if organizations fail to comply.

The bill is currently pending in the House.